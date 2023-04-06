Teenager dies after being struck by bus in Longford 

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 22:12
Mairead Sheehy

A teenage pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus in Co Longford this evening.

The collision occurred at around 6:15pm, on the Convent Road in Longford.

The body of the victim, a man in his late teens, has since been taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

The scene remains preserved this evening with local diversions in place.

A technical examination will take place in the morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them, particularly those who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video/dash-cam footage is asked to make contact.

Gardaí can be contacted at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

