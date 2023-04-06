'Risk of delays' as Aer Lingus suffers website and app outages

Aer Lingus has apologised to customers over outages to its website and mobile app this morning.

The airline says that while its flights are expected to operate as normal today, there is a risk of some delays as a result.

According to the Aer Lingus, the outages on its website and app are the result of "essential maintenance" work.

It has advised customers to allow extra time for flight check-ins, and to check the information screens at airports for the latest flight status updates.

"We apologise for this inconvenience," a statement from the airline reads.

"Our teams are working on resolving this and we will return all services as soon as possible."

The airline added that further updates will be provided via its social media pages throughout the day.

News of the outages will not be welcomed by the hundreds of thousands of passengers due to travel into and out of the country over the coming Easter weekend.

Just under 500,000 people are set to pass through Dublin airport alone between today and Monday, making it the busiest weekend of the year thus far.

Cork Airport meanwhile is expecting to see 102,000 people pass through its gates during the Easter holiday period.

Aer Lingus has advised any passengers needing to make urgent changes to their booking to contact their reservations team on +353 (0)1-761-7844.

More to follow . . .