Sunny conditions forecast for Good Friday ahead of unsettled weekend

The weather over the coming long weekend will be mixed, with fine conditions forecast on Good Friday and showers likely on Easter Sunday through to Monday.

According to Met Éireann, Good Friday will begin dry with early morning fog giving way to a mild breezy day, with sunny spells. Temperatures tomorrow will range between 11C and 15C.

“Good Friday will the best day countrywide this easter. It will be dry and bright for most of the country, with just the chance of light isolated showers," said Met Éireann forecaster Lisa Hughes.

Saturday

Saturday, however, will be more cloudy and unsettled, with outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards across the country as the day progresses. Temperatures on Saturday will hover around 9C to 12C.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday looks set to be mostly dull and cloudy with some light rain or drizzle, particularly in the east. It will, however, be somewhat brighter in the west and in the south.

However, by the evening Met Éireann is predicting “persistent rain” to have spread across much of the country from the west. Temperatures on Sunday will reach highs of 10 to 13C in mostly light breezes.

Monday

Bank Holiday Monday will be brighter and sunnier overall. There is a likelihood however that some showers will develop by the afternoon, some of which may become heavy.

Temperatures on Monday will range from 10C to 13C in moderate westerly winds.

“A lot of dry weather in the east over the easter weekend. However, it will be overall quite cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and some heavy rain moving in at times from the Atlantic,” Ms Hughes said.

“Southerly winds will be mostly light on Saturday, but will freshen during Easter Sunday will be a fresh, blustery day."