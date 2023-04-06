'Who is going to mind our backyard when this navy ship is away?'

The LÉ William Butler Yeats is due to be sent to Libya for June and July. Picture: Defence Forces

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

Questions have been raised over the decision to send a naval vessel to patrol Libya's coast at a time when the navy's ability to protect Irish waters is severely hampered by a staffing crisis.

The navy's four remaining ships have been tied up in Cork Harbour since the weekend due to personnel shortages. As a result, no patrols to identify illegal fishing or drug importation have been conducted off the coast.

The Government is being criticised over its decision, subject to Dáil approval, to send a ship to Libya for two months as part of an EU mission. The operation aims to stop illegal arms smuggling and human trafficking from the north African country. Unlike previous humanitarian missions in the Mediterranean Sea, the navy will not be tasked with rescuing migrants.

LÉ William Butler Yeats is to head to Libya for June and July, a move that will tie up crews, further diminishing the navy's ability to undertake patrols off the Irish coast, according to Independent senator Gerard Craughwell. 

The former member of the Defence Forces said the deployment represents “another example of Ireland trying to big itself up in the eyes of the UN, while the entire organisation [the navy' is imploding at home.”

While the mission means poorly paid, navy personnel will be able to bolster their income with overseas allowances, he said, adding: "We've allowed the service to collapse, and who's going to be left to mind our own backyard when they're away?"

Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said the deployment will provide the EU mission “with highly skilled and capable personnel", many of whom will have served on previous missions in the area.

He maintained the deployment is crucial to the regeneration of the navy and “directly linked efforts to recruit, retain, and incentivise seagoing”.

