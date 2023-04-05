Lack of able seamen has resulted in entire naval fleet being tied up

The navy's personnel crisis has sunk to new depths as it is now so short of frontline sailors that, for the first time, none of its four ship-fleet, worth €280m, has been able to go out on patrol.

Previously, patrols have been delayed or temporarily postponed due to a lack of specialists such as medics, communications experts, marine engineers, and ERAs (Engine Room Artificers).

However, the Irish Examiner can reveal that on top of this continuing problem there is a now a critical shortage of able seamen (the equivalent of three-star privates in the army).

The navy is so short of these frontline personnel that if any report in sick, ships cannot sail.

Navy bosses will not send ships to sea if they aren’t adequately crewed because they fear putting personnel at health and safety risk.

The crewing crisis has left its four modern ships — LÉ Samuel Beckett, LÉ James Joyce, LÉ WB Yeats, and LÉ George Bernard Shaw — tied up at the Haulbowline navy base in Cork harbour.

In the meantime, two ships purchased for €26m from New Zealand are currently en route here, and while smaller than the other four it is uncertain if, or when crews might become available to sail them.

These ships are set to patrol the Irish Sea, while the other four are primarily focused on Atlantic operations.

The personnel crisis has left part of our EEZ (Economic Exclusion Zone) without shipborne fishery and drugs interdiction patrols, although the Air Corps has carried out surveillance on two suspected Russian spy ships recently spotted off the west coast close to subsea cables which transmit data between North America and Europe.

One Defence Forces source said: “The two Ks must be laughing at us, that’s the Kremlin and the Kinahans.”

The official strength of the navy has dropped to around 750, whereas it should have a minimum of 1,094 personnel. However, its effective strength is believed to be nearer to 700 and it's going to get lower.

The navy is bracing itself for an exodus later this year of highly-experienced personnel. There were significant numbers recruited 21 and 31 years ago who are now eligible to get pensions and personnel are already indicating they'll seek their discharge from the force.

In total, 142 personnel will be eligible to collect pensions for 21 years’ service and a further 79 for 31 years’ service.