New law will see some sex offenders monitored by electronic tags

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 16:09
Michelle McGlynn

A new law which could see some sex offenders monitored with electronic tags is being welcomed by Ireland's leading rape crisis centre.

The Sex Offenders (Amendment) Act is aimed at protecting victims and potential victims when offenders are released back into the community. The Bill was signed into law today by President Michael D Higgins.

It includes stricter rules around the length of time they have to register with local gardaí, and could see their information published in some circumstances.

If deemed necessary, some offenders will also be monitored with electronic tags.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says the law will only be effective if there are resources to back it up.

"It may be useful in some cases where there may be a particular risk requiring somebody to stay away from a school which is a fairly common reason," Ms Blackwell said.

"This is also a case where we are going to need to be satisfied that in addition to putting the tags on people that there are resources there for the gardaí to monitor that."

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten first proposed a law to reform the areas in 2012 and has welcomed today's news.

Mr Naughten echoed Ms Blackwell's comments saying that it is imperative that gardaí get the necessary resources to monitor offenders.

