Warning of bank holiday surge as 582 on trolleys

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said there is concern about the very high levels of overcrowding as we head into the busy Easter weekend. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 13:06
Michelle McGlynn

The HSE has been urged to take steps to avoid overcrowding over the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

It comes as there are 582 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals, including 22 children.

Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin has 14 patients on trolleys in its emergency department and Temple Steet has seven while there is one child on a trolley in the National Children's Hospital in Tallaght.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 98 patients on trolleys.

As of 8am this morning, Cork University Hospital has 73 people waiting on trolleys followed by University Hospital Galway with 59.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said there is concern about the very high levels of overcrowding as we head into the busy Easter weekend.

"We have set out the necessary immediate steps that must be taken to alleviate pressure across hospital sites," said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“We know that after every bank holiday there is a predictable surge in the number of people on trolleys. Therefore, all efforts to increase discharges, including over the long weekend period must be undertaken.

"Where it is available additional capacity must be obtained from the private sector and alternative care pathways in the community must be utilised.” 

The INMO set out these actions in a meeting with senior HSE management late last week.

A response from the HSE is awaited.

#Hospital overcrowding
