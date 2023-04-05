ISPCA rescues 200 more dogs this year compared to same period last year

The ISPCA has rescued 200 more dogs this year in comparison to the same period last year. File Picture.

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 08:25
Conor O'Carroll

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has rescued 200 more dogs in the first three months of the year compared to the same period last year.

At the launch of the ISPCA’s new strategic framework, the animal welfare charity raised concerns over the effect changes in lifestyle at the end of covid-19 restrictions have had on pets.

Initially, the lockdown resulted in a positive change for animal welfare, with many households adopting pets from shelters.

However, once restrictions were lifted, there was a significant increase in pets being returned to shelter care, as well as a noticeable reduction in adopting and fostering, the ISPCA says.

In total, 380 dogs have been rescued since the start of this year.

In response, the charity has launched a new strategy to deal with the challenges faced by animals and animal welfare issues post covid-19.

It sets out the pathway for the ISPCA to achieve its three goals of preventing cruelty to animals, protecting vulnerable animals, and prosecuting all those who break Irish animal welfare law.

Kerry-Anne Pollock, Chair of the ISPCA Board said: “We are firmly focused on providing a voice for animals right across the country.

"A number of ambitious objectives are set over the term of this strategic plan, including the expansion of the inspectorate service, further investment in our three existing animal centres, as well the addition of two new ones.” 

Other areas of focus for the ISPCA include enhancing rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming capabilities, and expanding education and advocacy services across the country.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue with rescued dog Ruby launch the ISPCA's Strategic Framework 2023-2027.  Photo: Peter Houlihan/Fennells
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue with rescued dog Ruby launch the ISPCA's Strategic Framework 2023-2027.  Photo: Peter Houlihan/Fennells

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said his department was "fully supportive of the ISPCA its efforts and its statutory powers."

The ISPCA is at the forefront of preventing cruelty to animals and I want to commend them on their remarkable work to date," he said.

"The ISPCA provides a voice for all animals and their work ensures that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated."

The ISPCA says members of the public can report any animal welfare concerns to its National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515.

