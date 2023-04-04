Varadkar: 'Zero evidence' to support claim housing minister was overruled

There had been some leveling off in house prices, but it was frustrating that it was taking so long, the Taoiseach said. Picture: Brian Lawless

Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 09:32
Vivienne Clarke

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has vehemently denied the claim by homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry that he overrode Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on the issue of extending the eviction ban.

Mr Varadkar said that the claim was “100% untrue” and that there was “zero evidence” to support it.

The Housing Minister had presented three options to Cabinet, the first of which was not to continue the eviction ban and that was what happened, he said.

The Government was making every effort to “free up” accommodation. If necessary, the Government would “sit on” local authorities to make sure they did everything possible to make houses available, that was why funding had been made available for every local authority to appoint a Vacant Homes Officer.

The only way that public perception could be changed was via results, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

There had been some leveling off in house prices, but it was frustrating that it was taking so long.

We are addressing concerns, but there are constraints.” 

Mr Varadkar said that no matter who was in Government there would be constraints.

New planning regulations would hopefully “speed up things”, he added.

“We are only starting to get to the point of equilibrium. We have to redouble our efforts and do everything we can to speed up supply. But there are real constraints. And unfortunately, no matter who's in government, those constraints will be there.” 

The new planning legislation and planning court would mean that planning applications would not get “stuck” in court, he said.

“Many of the people who oppose these changes are actually the ones who give out about prices being so bad. And the same thing we see on the ground.

"I see it in my constituency, I see it happening all over the country, the people who are loudest about the housing crisis are the ones who are most likely to object to your home.” 

Mr Varadkar said he had not objected to any planning applications in his own constituency in seven years as he could not do so “in good conscience” during a housing emergency.

