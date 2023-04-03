Last month 'the wettest March on record in Ireland', provisional data shows

Last month saw "provisionally the wettest March on record in Ireland", according to new data Met Éireann.

Date from the March Climate Statement, which is to be released in full on Tuesday, found an average of 173.3mm of rain falling last month.

It follows the fourth driest February on record which was documented in the month prior.

The previous wettest March was recorded in 2019, according to the national forecaster, with the records being kept for the last 83 years.

It follows a trend in this part of the world, with the UK Met Office reporting that England had its wettest March in more than 40 years.

Data up to March 30 showed 111.3mm of rain has fallen in the month, 91% more than average.

Wales and Northern Ireland also had one of their top 10 wettest Marches on record, according to the research.

Wales had 197.5mm of rain, some 91% more than its long-term average, whilst Northern Ireland saw 137.4mm of rain, 58% more than average.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann is predicting that dry weather and sunny spells will settle in this week after some initial wet conditions.

Tuesday will see periods of dry spells, with "spots of light rain or drizzle" expected throughout the west and northwest of the country.

"The rain will then turn more persistent in the evening, gradually extending eastwards across the country by tomorrow night," the forecaster warned.

Wednesday promises to be a wet morning, with "widespread rain, heavy in places with localised spot flooding possible".

The conditions are set to clear, bringing an array of "scattered showers" and "sunny spells" in the west throughout the afternoon.

Thursday will see "good sunny spells" with a few light showers across the country, while Friday will be a "dry day with plenty of sunny spells, turning hazy at times".

Temperatures will drop to lows of -1C on Thursday night but Friday will see warmer weather with highs of 14C expected.