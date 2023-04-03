Majority of Irish shoppers 'concerned about privacy and how data is used'

The majority of Irish shoppers are worried about privacy and how their data is used when it comes to targeted advertising, while more than two-thirds have encountered fake reviews, a new study has found.

The report, a European Commission analysis into consumer experiences across the continent, found 94% of Irish consumers have fears around privacy and targeted advertising online.

Almost 80% are worried personal data could be used for other purposes and shared with others, while three-quarters fear a profile is made about them without them knowing about it or explicitly given a chance to agree.

About 60% are suspicious of cookies being installed, while half say they do not like how they cannot opt out of such things.

Irish consumers are significantly more wary than their European counterparts on average, the survey of 1,000 people shows.

Four-fifths have been exposed to advertising they feel has been tailored to them personally, while two-thirds have experienced reviews they do not believe to be genuine.

More than three-fifths say they have experienced so-called social media "influencers" who appear to have been paid to promote certain products but do not state this clearly.

Almost a third of Irish consumers have found it difficult to cancel a contract they entered into online, citing examples such as not being able to find the cancellation option on the website or app.

Irish people are far more trusting than their European counterparts when it comes to public authorities protecting their rights as a consumer, while two-thirds are likely to believe most of the environmental claims about goods or services.

Complaints

When it comes to complaints, half of Irish people do not do so because of unsuccessful resolutions in the past, compared to just a fifth of Europeans on average.

More than 40% of Irish consumers believe complaints are too time-consuming or do not bother because the sums involved are too small, while more than a quarter do not do so because they feel the process is too complex.

Nearly a third do not do so because they are unaware of their rights as a consumer. Another quarter do not like to complain because they are fearful of confrontation, the survey said.

According to the European Consumer Centres Network’s complaints management system in 2022, the European Consumer Centre Ireland received 1,665 complaints from Irish consumers against businesses based in the EU and affiliated countries, while 1,506 complaints were made from European consumers against businesses based in Ireland.

More than 118,000 enquiries and consumer complaints were made from consumers all over Europe, with some €9.9m recovered with help from the European Consumer Centres Network.