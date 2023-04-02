Abuse of foreign students shows rising levels of racism in Ireland

Rodrigo Domingues, an international business student from Brazil, came to Ireland five years ago to learn English.

Over the course of those years, as he has been studying in Dublin, he has “absolutely” noticed a change in how international students are treated.

“When I got here, the mentality was different. Society, as a whole, has changed.”

He had heard from other international friends about their experience of being egged, either out on the street or cycling, but it wasn’t something he had ever experienced himself — that is until last week.

“I noticed that someone had thrown eggs at my house. My neighbourhood is quiet, nothing has ever happened to me there.”

He has also noticed more incidents of shouting, of people looking at him out of the corner of their eye, or people making others feel uncomfortable for speaking their own language.

Just by the way they look at you. This is something that has really changed, people wouldn’t care a couple of years ago about my appearance or my accent.

It is a common feeling shared by other international students, he believes, especially after the pandemic. He believes factors such as the housing crisis and anti-immigrant protests are also contributing to this sentiment.

Attracting international students to Ireland remains an important part of Government policy, as they are estimated to be worth more than €2bn to the Irish economy.

At the same time, new research has highlighted how racism impacts on their experiences studying and working here.

Stark survey

The Irish Council for International Students (ICOS) recently published the first real in-depth investigation documenting international students’ experience of racism in this country.

Some of the findings of the ''Speak Out Against Racism Report' are stark.

Almost two-thirds of international students who took part reported experiencing or witnessing racism here.

The most common form was verbal (42%), followed by ‘indirect’ racism (39%). This includes someone being treated differently or unfairly due to their race, particularly in the workplace.

A further 12% witnessed physical racism, including physical assaults, the throwing of objects, or being spat at, and a further 4% indicated that they had experienced or witnessed online hate speech.

A female Indian Masters student said her lecturer made a joke saying: "You Indians come to our country and take away our jobs."

A Costa Rican English language student heard the following remark while on a busy Luas: "The only thing that foreigners do is take up space."

One Indian PhD student said: "A woman spat at me, saying fucking immigrant." Another Indian student reported:

I got hit by a bottle of a Pepsi which was thrown from a car as they were yelling racial slurs.

A Mexican English language student said: "There was a hashtag on Twitter: #Irelandisfull to complain about the housing crisis, and some users were posting that the immigrants were the ones to blame for the housing crisis."

A female PhD student from India said: "Racism in Ireland is very, very intense and painful as there is no proper support system for immigrants."

The study also documented a strong sense that institutions in Ireland are unsupportive of victims of racism, and found that the reporting of racist incidents remains very low.

A total of 26 incidents were reported to authorities out of the 267 incidents recorded in the survey, meaning just under one in ten incidents were escalated to the authorities.

Rodrigo believes that one of the reasons why students don’t report is due to a lack of information.

“English courses and colleges should include this on induction days, where to go, what to do. There’s a lack of information at the moment, they don’t know where to go or who to contact.”

There are also language barriers at play, he added.

They are going to be judged if they don’t speak good English or express themselves properly, so they may feel uncomfortable going to the gardaí.

At the same time, data is really needed, he added.

“People just have to stand up and report and be more informed of their rights. The first step is to have enough data to show the Government what’s happening.”

Under-reporting of racism

Executive director of the ICOS Laura Harmon said it is “very concerned” by the figures in the report, particularly about the under-reporting.

“We know this isn’t unique to Ireland, racism obviously happens in every country, but this is the first time we have data as it relates to international students in Ireland,” she said.

“For me, one of the things that stood out is that a lot of students said they were afraid to talk in public because their first language isn’t English.

They were afraid they would be targeted because they sounded different. I think that’s really very, very depressing, especially when you look at our history as a country as well.

There needs to be a nationwide awareness campaign around racism, what racism is, and how to report it, Ms Harmon said.

Many international students come from countries where policing is different, she added.

“Some police are armed in many countries, I think many people don’t realise how accessible our gardaí are to report to.”

At the same time, gardaí in Dublin were recently arrested for allegedly extorting money from food delivery drivers, many of whom are international students.

“If they see those kinds of things in the media, that’s not going to be very encouraging for them so I think there needs to be more training from the guards as well on how to deal with different ethnicities and nationalities, people whose first language isn’t English.”

That applies to immigration services as well, she added.

“You hear a lot of reports from students that they aren’t treated well when registering with immigration", said Ms Harmon.

I think we need the same kind of campaigns that we’ve seen in colleges in relation to the issue of consent. We need a similar type of approach put in place.

There is a lot of work happening in universities. “But there is nothing happening when it comes to English language schools.”

The Government recently launched a national action plan to tackle racism.

“We need to make sure that’s not some plan that just sits on a shelf, it has to be well-resourced and financed, and minority groups have to be involved in its implementation.”