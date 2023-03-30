President Higgins wishes for peace for Dónal de Róiste in Áras visit

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 16:07
David Kent

President Michael D Higgins has said that he hopes the finding of a Government review brings peace to Dónal de Róiste.

Mr de Róiste, who was forced to retire from the Defence Forces more than 50 years ago, was fully exonerated from any wrongdoing by the Government and received an apology and compensation from the state last year.

The Cork native was ordered to retire from the Defence Forces in 1969 - with a 2022 review finding this to be "not in accordance with law" at the time.

On Thursday, Mr de Róiste and his family were welcomed to Áras an Uachtaráin by President Higgins.

There, he was presented with a letter by the President, who had called for a review into his case in 2018.

Writing in the letter, the President said: "All of this has taken a very long time, and for you most of all, I am aware that it has been one of painful and ever more tedious recollection of a wrong suffered decades ago but with enduring consequences.

"I am aware of the tremendous personal toll that this decision has had on your life, of the hurt that it has caused to you and to your family. 

"I believe your motivation of joining the Defence Forces as a young man was based on a love of your country and a commitment to a life of service. 

It is my sincere hope that the findings of this review, its acceptance by Government, and subsequent apology, will bring some peace to you personally, and to your family and supporters.

Speaking after Mr de Róiste was exonerated in December, the well-known campaigner and Mr de Róiste’s sister, Adi Roche said that the life of her brother had been shattered by a wrongful decision made by the government in 1969.

“Our family were left with years of pain and incomprehension by that decision; that took away his integrity, his good character, his good name, and that of our family. We have suffered over all these years without any redress of justice until now,” she said.

Dónal de Róiste receives Government apology, 53 years after dismissal from Defence Forces

