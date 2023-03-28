Tánaiste 'disgusted' by report on Defence Forces

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he was “shocked” and “disgusted” by the findings of a report into sexual misconduct, bullying, and discrimination in the Defence Forces.

Announcing a statutory inquiry into how complaints made by members of the Women of Honour group and others in the Defence Forces were handled, Mr Martin said a significant programme of reform and culture change within the Defence Forces is now required.

“The experience of many women, in particular, within the Defence Forces has been appalling," he said.

“To be frank, notwithstanding the work of the very many good people who serve, the report makes clear that the culture and work environment that exists within the Defence Forces in 2023 is simply and entirely unacceptable — bullying, misogynistic behaviour, and any form of sexual misconduct have no place in any workplace in this country.”

Mr Martin brought the report into allegations of bullying and sexual harassment in the Defence Forces to Cabinet on Tuesday morning and afterwards said it has raised the “most profound” issues.

Cabinet sources said they were “repulsed” and “completely taken aback” by findings in the report.

'Worst and most shocking report'

One Cabinet source told the Irish Examiner that the report was “beyond appalling and extremely worrying” and described it as “the worst and most shocking report that I’ve ever seen at Cabinet”.

Another Cabinet source said ministers were “left shook” when they were made aware of the details of the report.

Mr Martin said the statutory inquiry will be “challenging” as there is a “fear” of repercussions, even among those who have previously made complaints.

However, he said he will now consult with various groups, including Women of Honour, before bringing the terms of reference of this inquiry to the Government. It is hoped that this inquiry will be established before the end of the year. Mr Martin warned that he does not want the investigation to go on for "years" as has been the case with other State inquiries.

He thanked members of the Women of Honour group for raising complaints and those who had the “courage” to tell what happened to them in the Defence Forces.

He said legislation will be passed that will ensure that any allegations of sexual abuse are reported to the gardaí.

“This will be very, very difficult reading for a lot of good members of the Defence Forces,” Mr Martin said of the report.

The Tánaiste said officials will have to look “radically” at command and control and other areas in the Defence Forces.

Mr Martin added that there has been a “broad resistance to change” and this has to be addressed, adding that this will no longer be tolerated.

"While this report addresses both men's and women’s experience, the experience of many women, in particular, within the Defence Forces has been appalling."

Complaints 'career-ending'

He said the issues were only compounded by the internal complaints process and said that people believed that making a complaint would be "career-ending".

Sinn Féin defence spokesperson Sorca Clarke welcomed the announcement of the statutory inquiry but said it should be victim-led as "nothing less" would be acceptable.

Labour Party defence spokesperson Mark Wall said the report is "devastating" and demands immediate and profound changes within the forces.

“It has taken over 15 months since these women came forward with their experiences for a review to be published, which in itself is disgraceful. There can be no further delay in improving the conditions in the force and changing the culture," he said.