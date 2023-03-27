Several popcorn brands recalled due to elevated toxin levels

Several brands of popcorn kernel have been recalled following the discovery of elevated levels of a naturally occurring toxin.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall on Monday after elevated levels of aflatoxin were found in several batches.

Aflatoxins are a family of toxins produced by certain fungi that are found on agricultural crops such as maize (corn), peanuts, cottonseed, and tree nuts.

They can grow on a variety of different crops and foodstuffs, often under warm and humid conditions.

They are naturally occurring, so their presence in foods cannot be completely avoided, the FSAI said.

#FoodAlert Recall of batches of popcorn kernels due to elevated levels of aflatoxin.

But they can cause a variety of adverse health effects in humans including cancer, kidney and liver damage, gastrointestinal disturbances, reproductive disorders, or suppression of the immune system.

Consumers are being advised not to eat the implicated batches, including 500g and 5kg packs of True Natural Goodness Popcorn Organic, with best-before dates in January, February and March 2024, bags of Pax Whole Foods and Eco Goods Organic Popcorn Kernels which are sold loose, the 400g bags of Your Organic Nature Pofmais Mafais with a best-before date in December 2024, and the 400g bags of Ekoplaza Pofmais, which also have a best-before date in December 2024.

Retailers have been told to remove the implicated batches from sale and display and the FSAI recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale in stores that stock the affected batches.