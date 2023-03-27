No driving tests without valid NCT, says union 

People must have a valid NCT on their cars to sit the driving test from today after a trade union dug in on what it called a "health and safety issue".

It follows an instruction from Fórsa, which represents the vast majority of the 130 or so driver testers at Road Safety Authority (RSA) test centres around the country, to only conduct driving tests in vehicles with valid NCT discs.

Fórsa assistant general secretary Derek Kelleher said it is a health and safety issue for its members because the vehicle becomes the tester's workplace for the duration of the driving test.

“The only way of ensuring that a vehicle is safe and roadworthy is when it has a valid NCT certificate,” he said.

“Without this, it is difficult to ascertain the health and safety risks to our members if they are forced to carry out their work in a vehicle that does not have the certificate.

“Instructing our members to only conduct a driving test in a vehicle with a valid NCT is a reasonably practicable way of increasing their safety at work.”

The requirement to have a valid NCT to sit a driving test was temporarily suspended due to delays in the NCT system caused by covid.

Driving testers did, however, accept confirmation of an upcoming NCT booking, where an NCT had expired in the 90 days previous to the test date.

Fórsa said that is no longer the case.

It said it has been raising the NCT disc issue with the RSA since November 2022, and raised it with the State Agencies Oversight Body last Thursday.

A spokesman pointed out that those affected by this instruction can still complete the test in a different car with a valid NCT cert or use the tester’s car.

The RSA said it was disappointed by the union's decision, and urged it to engage with it through "agreed resolution mechanisms".

A spokesman said: "All customers scheduled for a driving test this week have been contacted, via text, to advise them to present for their driving test in a vehicle with a valid NCT.

"If a customer realises immediately before a test that they do not have a valid NCT, they can cancel using the RSA’s MyRoadSafety online portal. Use the cancellation reason 'no availability' and you will not lose your fee. You will be sent an invitation to book a new test date as soon as possible.

"For customers who turn up for a test which does not go ahead because they did not have a valid NCT, we will issue a new invitation to book a new test free of charge. These customers will not go to the back of the queue for a driving test."