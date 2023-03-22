Government to install anti-drone technology at Cork Airport and other 'critical infrastructure'

The Government is to put in place structures for the purchase and usage of anti-drone technology at Cork Airport and other ‘critical infrastructure’.

Two people are set to appear before the court in relation to the flying of drones on multiple occasions around Dublin Airport in recent weeks and thousands of people had their travel plans disrupted as a result of the incidents. It is illegal to fly a drone within 5km of any airport in Ireland.

Minister of State Jack Chambers has said it is an “absolute priority” to stop the issue from reoccurring.

“We will consider tasking an existing state agency to select and deploy counter-drone technology more broadly to protect critical infrastructure, including our airports, in the medium to longer term," he told a meeting of the Oireachtas Transport and Communications Committee.

He said the department also intends to publish a National Policy Framework for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) this year, to set out the vision, strategy, and priorities for the development of the UAS sector in Ireland.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Dublin Airport Authority (Daa) have been involved in the purchasing of the anti-drone equipment for Dublin Airport, with Minister Chambers indicating the process is proceeding “at some pace”.

Driving tests

Separately, Minister Chambers also confirmed that despite the recruitment of additional driving testers, the average waiting time for a driving test now stands at 28 days.

Last week, a temporary driving test centre in Drogheda was closed abruptly, leaving 2,717 learner drivers to seek an alternative centre in which to sit their test.

The minister said that he would be seeking sanctions and penalties to be introduced against Applus, the operators of the NCT, due to the “unacceptable” backlog. Over 400,000 people are awaiting their NCT, with recent figures showing that there are at least 200,000 cars on Irish roads that are taxed but uninsured.

Minister Chambers told the committee: “We have 55 non-EU testers being recruited at present, they are expected to be in place by mid-April. That will bring the capacity to 40,000 tests per week.

“It must be noted that the priority waiting list for a test is now reducing — it is now below 50,000 people, down from a point of 60,000 people before Christmas.

“However, this wait is unacceptable. Applus has not fulfilled its contract and we’re seeking to impose penalties. The Road Safety Authority are involved in that process currently."

He also noted the importance that “every motorist ensures their vehicle is roadworthy throughout the year, not just for their NCT".