Report to reveal 'stark' details about sexual abuse in Defence Forces

Report to reveal 'stark' details about sexual abuse in Defence Forces

27/03/2023 Members of Women of Honour Karina Molloy , Honor Murphy Diane Byrne and Yvonne O Rourke arriving at Government Buildings ahead of a meeting with Tánaiste Micheál Martin this afternoon in Dublin.

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Neil Michael and Sean O’Riordan

A report by the independent review group, due out today, will contain "stark" details about sexual abuse in the Defence Forces, according to sources.

Set up to examine multiple allegations about abuse, it is due to be brought to Cabinet today, and will then be made public.

It centres on allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault, and rape raised by members of the Women of Honour group of serving and ex-serving women in the Defence Forces, who featured in an RTÉ documentary in 2021.

Their allegations led to the setting up of the review group.

The Women of Honour have always made it clear they saw the work of the review group as a “pointless” exercise and that there needs instead to be a full statutory inquiry into allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces.

Karina Molloy, who was one of a number of Women of Honour members who met Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin on Monday, said the group is only going to be shown the report one hour before it is made public.

She said the Defence Forces urgently needs “actionable accountability” and that the chief of staff needs to “make an example” of those who abuse others in the forces.

Speaking to RTÉ on Monday, she said the Defence Forces can tick as many “little boxes” as it likes, but these minor changes are “all worthless if you don’t show accountability”.

The Women of Honour group warned late last year the abuse of female soldiers will carry on until proper sanctions are put in place.

The comment came as the Irish Examiner revealed there were a total of 18 allegations made by female soldiers against male colleagues since January 1, 2020 — making the 2020s on course to being one of the worst decades for allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces.

In June 2021, the then-defence minister, Simon Coveney, was assured by defence chiefs there had been a significant decline in allegations since the 1980s which was, they said, “a reflection of more robust and proactive processes” and “more awareness” within the Defence Forces.

Read More

Women of Honour say meeting with Micheál Martin was 'constructive'

More in this section

No driving tests without valid NCT, says union  No driving tests without valid NCT, says union 
67,000 homes could be built on State land, says Land Development Agency 67,000 homes could be built on State land, says Land Development Agency
Family of eight in 'absolutely shocking' Donegal eviction case have nowhere to go Family of eight in 'absolutely shocking' Donegal eviction case have nowhere to go
<p>Retailers have been told to remove the implicated batches from sale and display and the FSAI recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale in stores that stock the affected batches. File Picture: Pexels</p>

Several popcorn brands recalled due to elevated toxin levels

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd