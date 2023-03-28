Report to reveal 'stark' details about sexual abuse in Defence Forces

A report by the independent review group, due out today, will contain "stark" details about sexual abuse in the Defence Forces, according to sources.

Set up to examine multiple allegations about abuse, it is due to be brought to Cabinet today, and will then be made public.

It centres on allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault, and rape raised by members of the Women of Honour group of serving and ex-serving women in the Defence Forces, who featured in an RTÉ documentary in 2021.

Their allegations led to the setting up of the review group.

The Women of Honour have always made it clear they saw the work of the review group as a “pointless” exercise and that there needs instead to be a full statutory inquiry into allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces.

Karina Molloy, who was one of a number of Women of Honour members who met Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin on Monday, said the group is only going to be shown the report one hour before it is made public.

She said the Defence Forces urgently needs “actionable accountability” and that the chief of staff needs to “make an example” of those who abuse others in the forces.

Speaking to RTÉ on Monday, she said the Defence Forces can tick as many “little boxes” as it likes, but these minor changes are “all worthless if you don’t show accountability”.

The Women of Honour group warned late last year the abuse of female soldiers will carry on until proper sanctions are put in place.

The comment came as the Irish Examiner revealed there were a total of 18 allegations made by female soldiers against male colleagues since January 1, 2020 — making the 2020s on course to being one of the worst decades for allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces.

In June 2021, the then-defence minister, Simon Coveney, was assured by defence chiefs there had been a significant decline in allegations since the 1980s which was, they said, “a reflection of more robust and proactive processes” and “more awareness” within the Defence Forces.