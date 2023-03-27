Covid-19 community testing centres and PCR self-referral portal to close this week

Covid-19 community testing centres will close from Thursday as testing is no longer recommended for most people, the HSE has announced.

The HSE will also shut down the online self-referral portal people currently use to order PCR tests.

HSE National Director for Public Health Dr John Cuddihy said: “We are making these changes now based on best available evidence in relation to managing covid-19.”

This is based on the high level of vaccine-induced and naturally acquired population immunity in Ireland and new treatments.

“All of which are mitigating the worst impacts of covid-19 infection,” he said.

Most people with symptoms of covid-19 or other respiratory tract infections are now advised to stay at home and limit contact with others until 48 hours after their symptoms have substantially or fully resolved.

HSE Lead for covid-19 Test and Trace and Vaccination Eileen Whelan said the online booking portal will also close from Thursday.

“A reduced contact tracing service will remain,” she said.

“Contact tracing will be limited to those who have had a positive test in settings and scenarios, such as hospitals and long term care facilities, where further transmission is likely, and could have serious impact based on Public Health Risk Assessment.”

In another change, healthcare workers who are household close contacts no longer have to do antigen tests. As a result the antigen-ordering portal on the HSE website will also close, with specific advice to be issued to healthcare staff and workers.

Hospitals and GPs will continue to use PCR and antigen-testing with patients.

"Testing will occur based on a clinical assessment where a clinician requires the result to contribute to the diagnosis and management of an individual patient," a spokeswoman said, "Or when deemed necessary by Public Health in relation to the management of an outbreak or specific public health risk."

This comes as the number of people in hospitals with covid-19 stood at 320 yesterday, up from 137 at the start of the month.

This included 17 people admitted to intensive care units (ICU) with covid-19.

Many of the hospitals affected by overcrowding and high numbers of patients on trolleys also now have rising numbers of covid-19 patients requiring isolation and covid-pathway plans again.

University Hospital Limerick for example has 40 covid-patients, the joint-highest along with Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda.

Even though the number of ICU patients with covid-19 remains relatively low, the system remains busy.

There were just 19 ICU beds available for adults, and four for children according to the latest HSE data.