Protest causes disruption to traffic near Dublin Airport
Passengers were advised to allow for extra time while travelling to the airport (PA/Niall Carson)
Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 16:44
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Dublin Airport advised passengers about disruption on routes to the airport as gardai responded to a protest on a key roadway.

Officials said traffic was heavy on nearby roads on Sunday afternoon, due to an anti-refugee protest close to the Airport Roundabout.

Gardai responded to the disruption and some traffic diversions were in place.

No arrests were made.

“Passengers travelling to the airport this afternoon are advised to allow additional time,” Dublin Airport had advised.

“Protesters have now moved on and traffic flows are returning to normal in the vicinity of the airport,” it said later.

