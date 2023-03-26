'Far-reaching' Women of Honour review to go to Cabinet on Tuesday

The Women of Honour has said they will meet Tánaiste Micheál Martin on Monday but won’t see a copy of the independent report into their allegations until after it is brought to Cabinet on Tuesday, the group has said.

The group was heavily critical of the Tánaiste's invitation given the timing of the release of the report.

“We have accepted the Tánaiste’s invitation, out of courtesy, despite having concerns about his approach,” they said in a statement.

“Bringing people to meetings, to be talked to, about a report that we are not able to read smacks of little more than a public relations stunt by the Government.”

Allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape were raised by members of the Women of Honour group of serving and ex-serving women featured in an RTÉ documentary in 2021.

Then-Minister for Defence Simon Coveney set up an independent review group to assess the systems, structures and culture in the Defence Forces to ensure a safe workplace for all.

The Women of Honour group, however, has long maintained the entire issue needs to be the subject of a statutory inquiry instead of what they have previously dubbed “a weak administrative review”.

In its latest statement, the group said that failure to publish the review until now “further extends the pain of victims”.

“If, as we expect, the review recommends a statutory inquiry, we will be asking the Tánaiste, who as Taoiseach authorised this unnecessary and nonsensical step, why he has given it 15 months to say what has always been as plain as a pikestaff that without compellability of people and documents, nothing useful would come of this,” they said.

In the Dáil on Thursday, Mr Martin said the independent review is “very far-reaching” and makes a “significant range of recommendations”.

“I do not intend, therefore, to comment on the detail of the report at this stage, other than to say that it is imperative a 21st century workplace culture is fully aligned with the principles of dignity, equality, mutual respect and duty of care for every member of the Defence Forces,” he said.

“The report will help us in this endeavour.

“My department will also be initiating contact prior to any publication to meet with those groups who were fundamental in bringing these issues to the fore. I would also say that it really impacts on everybody within the Defence Forces, present and past. That is how I intend to approach it.”