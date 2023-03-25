Sister of Bernard Phelan says he is 'going blind' due to lack of medical care in Iranian prison

The sister of an Irish man detained in a prison in Iran is calling upon the public to sign a petition for his release as his physical state is in decline.

Bernard Phelan was arrested last October while travelling in Iran as a tourism consultant.

Mr Phelan, who is originally from Clonmel, Co Tipperary is currently being detained in Mashhad.

The 64-year-old, with dual French and Irish nationality, has a number of health issues including a heart condition and a chronic bone issue.

Speaking to RTÉ's Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin, his sister Caroline Masse Phelan said her brother is "going blind" following an operation he had last summer which he received inadequate treatment for.

"He can't see very far anymore and he is very concerned that won't be repairable when he comes home."

Travel consultant Bernard Phelan, from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, who is currently in an Iranian jail. Photo courtesy of his sister Caroline Massé Phelan.

She spoke about the lack of medical care in the prison where her brother is held, with doctors eager to increase his blood pressure medication "but he [Bernard] fears their competency" and so has refused the medication.

She said her brother has begun to suffer from depression due to the length of time he has spent in jail, unable to see a way out.

"He is afraid of what could happen to him there," Ms Masse said.

Despite the Irish government's efforts in contacting the Iranians, she said her brother does not see the benefits of this.

"He knows we are talking to the media, but again he doesn't see any fruit to that. He regularly tells us that he doesn't know how long he can hold on," she said.

She said her brother needs to be released on humanitarian grounds.

The family will hold a vigil outside of the Iranian embassy in Dublin next Thursday, March 30.

She urged those to sign a petition, which is available on releasebernardphelan.com, to call for the release of her brother.