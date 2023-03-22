Jobs website Indeed to lay off more than 2,000 staff worldwide

Job search company Indeed has become the latest multinational with operations in Ireland to announce large-scale lay-offs.

The company is to cut about 15% of its workforce, or 2,200 people, globally.

Indeed has two offices in Dublin, where it employs more than 1,000 people.

In a statement, chief executive Chris Hyams said he was “heartbroken” to share the “difficult decision to reduce our headcount through layoffs”.

Staff in Ireland were told local regulations will mean a longer wait to find out if they were affected by the layoffs.

Mr Hyams said:

I know that waiting to find out what this means for you is very stressful. We will share information directly with everyone as quickly as we are allowed by local regulations. Within the hour, everyone outside of the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Japan will receive an email informing you of your status.

“If your position has been eliminated, the subject will be ‘Your Position Has Been Impacted.’ If your position has not been eliminated, the subject will be ‘Your Position Has Not Been Impacted.’ In the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and Japan, unfortunately, local regulations will mean a longer wait. We will communicate with all of you today to outline the specifics in your region.”

He said that those laid off today will have access to work systems terminated in the coming days and they will receive 16 weeks of base salary, or two weeks for every year of service.

Mr Hyams continued: “With future job openings at or below pre-pandemic levels, our organisation is simply too big for what lies ahead. We need clarity, focus, and urgency to ensure that all of our energy is directed towards investing in our future.

“We have held out longer than many other companies, but the revenue trends are undeniable. So I have decided to act now.”

The Irish Examiner asked Indeed how many Irish-based staff would be affected by the layoffs, but a spokesperson said they would not be commenting further at this time.

Under legislation, companies proposing collective redundancies must inform the Minister for Enterprise at least 30 days before the first dismissals take place.

This latest round of job cuts from the tech firm comes after Google, Meta-owned Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Dell, and Hewlett Packard all announced job losses.

Earlier this month, the Central Bank said it estimated this has led to 2,300 job cuts in Ireland in recent months, as tech firms shrink their global workforces for the first time in many years.

"To date, the scale of the downturn affects a small proportion of overall ICT employment in Ireland. Nevertheless, the dependency of the sector on a small number of large firms illustrates the wider structural vulnerability of the Irish economy to firm or sector-specific downturns," according to the Central Bank research.