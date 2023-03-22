Cartamundi to end board game manufacturing at Waterford plant cutting more than 200 jobs

Boardgame manufacturer Cartamundi is to cease production at its plant in Waterford due to the post-covid decline in demand for board games.

The company has been manufacturing board games and other items in the Waterford plant since 2015 and currently employs 234 people.

The Belgian-owned company says that the intention to close the factory is the result of structural overcapacity and reduced demand for board games globally post covid. Sales during Covid and through 2021 were strong and peaked mid-2022. The situation has been aggravated by the increase in raw material and energy costs, which has impacted manufacturers globally.

in a statement, Cartamundi said it will now begin consultations with employees, their representatives and state agencies.

The Cartamundi board game manufacturing plant in Waterford. Picture: Cartamundi

The announcement was made to workers at the Waterford plant on the Cork Road today by David Germis, President of Cartamundi Solutions Division and Barry Morrissey, Managing Director, Cartamundi Ireland.

“It is particularly regrettable that we plan to close our Waterford facility," Germis said. "It has been a source of reliable quality production and we wish to thank the management and employees for their dedication and continued application in ensuring the continuous supply of products to our customers, particularly in the recent difficult times. The factory in Waterford has been suffering losses for many months now and this is not sustainable.”

Barry Morrissey said: “This is a very sad day for Cartamundi Ireland. We are very proud of the quality of the work and the legacy of the plant and its people in Waterford and appreciate the efforts of everyone at the plant. Our immediate concern is the welfare of our employees. We would like to thank all our employees for their ongoing commitment, in particular during the uncertainty of recent months, and we thank IDA Ireland, the Irish Government, the local community, suppliers and customers for their support.”