Irish mental health services 'too hospital-centric' 

Mental health services should take greater account of how housing shortages, racism, and social challenges affect people, a new report has found.

Irish services were described as too "hospital-centric" with a lack of support for community care. The report, on services in Ireland and two EU countries, is critical of how charities are left to “fill the gap” without full funding.

The joint findings from Irish think-tank TASC and the Foundation for European Progressive Studies, indicate a need to address misconceptions, discrimination, and stigma across Ireland, France, and Poland.

Based on existing research and interviews with healthcare workers, it makes 20 recommendations. These include consulting with minorities so lived experiences feed into design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of national mental health strategies.

The report, “Is an EU-wide approach to the mental health crisis necessary?”, includes anonymised interviews with Irish staff.

“We should be responding to people at the most appropriate level in the system for their needs,” one said.

“So, it’s kind of a crude analogy, but you know, if I sprained my ankle, I wouldn’t go to see an orthopaedic surgeon. (If I’m having ) reactive anxiety to something that’s happening in my life, I don’t necessarily need to see a consultant psychiatrist.”

Others discussed how the cost of living adds to patients’ mental health challenges.

“There’s kind of no strategic focus on the issue of disadvantage, and how that links with children’s well-being,” one person said.

Online appointments

Some highlighted how the shift to online appointments during lockdowns led to more awareness of the digital divide between social groups, and development of toolkits in different languages or with varied cultural focus.

Another discussed frustrations at gaps in long-term help. “They do it in very short-term inputs … and then they all come to the meeting and say everybody’s kind of cured and doing very well,” they said.

Reacting to the findings, mental health advocate Blessing Dada said services need to take note of external factors patients cannot control.

“I would try to challenge people (health professionals) to think when they say ‘reach out for help’ what does that actually look like,” she said.

“There’s been so many issues with hate crime and the Far Right protests, so that is really affecting some young people. But the services don’t think about anti-racism and being involved in allyship as being part of mental health interventions.”

Ms Dada, who spoke at the Ireland for All anti-racism protest, said advising patients to do yoga or go for walks does not take account of people with disabilities or urban areas where it is not safe to walk.

“I think sometimes when people are treated in services, sometimes they feel like a number or a case in the system rather than having the humanity in their situation seen,” she said.

“It’s about bringing that inclusivity, I think if things were done from a social model it would be more effective.”

Director of TASC Shana Cohen said: “The report’s proposals emphasise the need for special focus on mental health services to vulnerable groups and those with specific needs.”