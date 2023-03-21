Teen dies after being struck by truck in Mayo

The teenager was struck by a truck on the Neale to Cong road in Co Mayo. Picture: Google Maps

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 21:42
Mairead Sheehy

A teenage pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Mayo.

The crash happened on the R345, the Neale to Cong road, shortly before 5pm.

The male teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

The teenager's body was taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem exam will take place.

The road will remain closed overnight while a forensic examination takes place.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them. Anyone who was travelling on the R345, The Neale to Cong road, between 4pm and 5pm this evening and who may have camera/dashcam footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

Place: MayoPlace: CongPlace: NealeOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
