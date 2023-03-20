'Severe overcrowding' in hospitals as over 600 patients left without beds

'Severe overcrowding' in hospitals as over 600 patients left without beds

Last week, the INMO confirmed it is to commence a ballot of ICU nurses in UHL in pursuance of safe staffing. File.

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 11:40
David Kent and Niamh Griffin

Hospitals are continuing to struggle with capacity and severe overcrowding issues as more than 600 people are currently waiting on trolleys across the system.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) published their latest figures on Monday morning, showing that 631 people are on trolleys awaiting a bed.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) remains the worst-affected in the country, with 93 people on trolleys as of Monday morning.

Cork University Hospital has 77 patients on trolleys, while University Hospital Galway (56), St Vincent's University Hospital (50) and St James's (42) are also facing serious overcrowding issues.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the bank holiday had contributed to an "incredibly busy weekend" that had been "predicted".

She said: "It is unacceptable that 140 patients are on trolleys in inappropriate bed spaces on hospital wards. The HSE must direct hospitals to cancel electives and concentrate on the de-escalation of trolleys from understaffed and overburdened wards.

It is obvious that in times of severe overcrowding such as this weekend and going into the week ahead, that our public hospital system cannot provide both safe emergency and elective care. 

"The provision of safe care must be the priority.”

On Friday, hospitals were asked to use private nursing home beds where possible to make beds available for emergency patients over fears of a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Last week, the group confirmed it is to commence a ballot of ICU nurses in UHL in pursuance of safe staffing.

Further ballots for industrial action will take place on a location-by-location basis, though the INMO have not ruled out a nationwide campaign.

