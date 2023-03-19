Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 23, missing from Donegal 

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 23-year-old missing from Donegal.

Victor Furgal has been missing from his home in Letterkenny since Saturday. Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen there at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Victor is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build, brown hair and dark eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with cream fur inside the hood, black bottoms and black Air Max runners.

Anyone with any information on Victor's whereabouts i asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station son 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.