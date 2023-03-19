Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 23, missing from Donegal 

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man, 23, missing from Donegal 

Have you seen Victor Furgal?

Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 18:24

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 23-year-old missing from Donegal.

Victor Furgal has been missing from his home in Letterkenny since Saturday. Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen there at 10.30pm on Saturday night.

Victor is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build, brown hair and dark eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with cream fur inside the hood, black bottoms and black Air Max runners.

Anyone with any information on Victor's whereabouts i asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station son 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Green Party chair hits out at Tánaiste's 'ignorant' homeschooling remarks Green Party chair hits out at Tánaiste's 'ignorant' homeschooling remarks
Eurovision Wild Youth frontman promises ‘big and bold’ Eurovision performance
40 rescued after yacht runs aground off Galway shore 40 rescued after yacht runs aground off Galway shore
<p>A player from Co Meath has won almost four million euro on the Irish Lotto. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA</p>

Player wins almost €4m with Lotto jackpot

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd