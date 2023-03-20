An Bord Pleanála admits 'significant' backlog of cases

An Bord Pleanála has admitted it is struggling to deal with a "significant" backlog of cases, with nearly two-thirds of recent applications failing to get a decision by the expected deadline.

Of the 2,197 applications submitted by the end of January, a decision is overdue in 1,356 (62%) cases. An Bord Pleanála's target is for planning appeals to be given a decision 18 weeks after they are submitted.

However, the authority’s decision-making abilities have been crippled after a year beset by scandal which saw its board go from nine to five full-time members following the resignations of both the chair and deputy chair.

“The board currently has a significant backlog of cases which is due in part to internal capacity constraints, especially a reduced capacity at board level,” a spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

“The board has different non-binding timeline targets for determination of planning appeals and other matters. For planning appeals, which constitute the majority of cases, this is 18 weeks. I can advise that, as of February 1, the number of normal planning appeals that were over the 18-week timeline is 1,356,” they said.

An Bord Pleanála's current interim chairwoman Oonagh Buckley has said the planning body would be satisfied with missing its target timelines in 30% of applications. However, these latest figures show the board is missing its deadline in more than twice that number of cases.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said the people worst affected by the backlog are those making ordinary applications.

“Because they have no bargaining power, they are experiencing the highest levels of construction inflation. I suspect as most will only involve one unit they’re also not going to be getting any level of prioritisation,” said Mr Ó Broin.

He has called for increased “transparency regarding how cases are prioritised”, but also said the only way to fix the backlog is “with a workforce plan agreed between the minister for housing and the board”.

“The very fact so many planning applications are significantly delayed shows that without additional staff and board members the delays will continue,” he said.

An Bord Pleanála recently acknowledged that over 400 applications have been awaiting a decision for between one and two years, while 38 cases remain undecided after five years.

Irish Planning Institute vice president Gavin Lawlor said the reason for the backlog is “obvious”.

“If you don’t have enough board members and inspectors you’re going to get a backlog," said Mr Lawlor. "After the chair went, on top of the deputy chair leaving, you had four months from November where legally the board couldn’t make any decisions.”

'Lack of urgency'

He criticised what he claims is a "lack of urgency" on the issue by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, which he said is compounding the problem.

There are currently just three permanent board members at An Bord Pleanála, with one of those, Stephen Bohan, due to leave following the expiry of his tenure in June.

Five temporary board members, each with a year’s contract, have been added to An Bord Pleanála since January. Those appointments were made several months after the resignation of chairman Dave Walsh in November. Mr Walsh stepped down following the leaking of a damning internal An Bord Pleanála report condemning much of the board’s governance and oversight.

Mr Lawlor said the temporary appointments are insufficient.

“They should have 10 members plus the chair, they have eight. That's in March 2023. This has been going on since last August,” he said.