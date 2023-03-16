St John Ambulance review 'extremely disturbing', says Tánaiste

The Tánaiste has described a review into allegations of child sexual abuse at St John Ambulance Ireland as “extremely disturbing”.

Micheál Martin was speaking following the publication of the report, which laid bare harrowing details of how children were preyed on in the charity organisation.

The 333-page document, published on St John Ambulance Ireland’s website on Thursday, shows how management failed to properly deal with complaints made to them for four decades.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the Tánaiste said: “It is extremely, extremely disturbing. Again, you know, I think Geoffrey Shannon's report, I haven’t seen it in detail, but I think he's done exceptional work in the area of child protection and childcare.

It is very, very sad on individuals who were in their organisation historically and who were abused. That's shocking.

“I think anyone who has information should bring it to the gardaí.

“Tusla are working on making sure that anybody currently in St John's is safe and that they're saying their compliant with up-to-date modern child safeguarding and protection protective measures.”

The review by Dr Geoffrey Shannon found the charity “failed to act on knowledge or suspicions of risk because of a misguided belief that a criminal standard of evidence had to be reached before their intervention was permitted”.

It also said the Garda vetting system was incomplete and posed a serious risk to children today.

In one case, an adult member, now suspended, “allegedly performed oral sex on a minor cadet” and sent “inappropriate text messages” to another.

The report, commissioned by St John Ambulance Ireland in 2021, reviewed complaints against a former senior officer in Dublin.

He was accused of abusing 15 boys between the 1960s and the 1990s.

There was also a “significant degree of organisational awareness” of the dangers posed by the accused at the time.

Senator Annie Hoey, who raised concerns over the delay in publishing the report, said the findings were “very worrying”.

She told the Irish Examiner: “I am quite cynical over it being released when there is no one around to respond.

“There are recommendations but there is the live issue of child protection concerns — that is very very worrying”.

A statement published on its website said “On behalf of St John Ambulance Ireland, we wish to unreservedly apologise to you, the victims and survivors of sexual abuse at the organisation.

“We are sincerely sorry for the hurt that was caused to you, your families and your friends by our organisation’s failings.

“Please be assured that you have been listened to and are believed. It is a source of great disappointment that this was not always the case.

“We fully accept the organisation’s structures facilitated grooming and predatory behaviour in the past. We also acknowledge, and deeply regret, that you, the victim-survivors, continue to suffer ongoing and persistent trauma because of the abuse you have described experiencing.

“As victims who have spoke out about your abuse, you are to be both commended and admired for your bravery.

“We thank you sincerely for helping to uncover these issues and bring them to light.

“While we cannot undo any wrongs, we are committed to supporting you in any way possible and working to ensure that past failings in our duty of care to you are never repeated”.