Tubridy recalled as a 'sensitive' host by former Late Late Show guests

Tubridy recalled as a 'sensitive' host by former Late Late Show guests

Stephen Teap whose wife Irene passed away in 2017 from cervical cancer said he did not know what to expect before meeting the host but said he was “very genuine”, adding that the respect he showed himself, Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh was something he “won’t forget”. File picture: Andres Poveda

Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 19:58
Jack White

Former Late Late Show guests have described the departing Ryan Tubridy as a “respectful” and “sensitive” host who went above and beyond to make them feel at ease.

Stephen Teap whose wife Irene passed away in 2017 from cervical cancer said he did not know what to expect before meeting the host but said he was “very genuine”, adding that the respect he showed himself, Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh was something he “won’t forget”.

A close friend of cervical campaigner Vicky Phelan, Mr Teap said she and Ryan Tubridy had “a friendship built on trust” adding that The Late Late Show provided a sensitive platform to campaigners and advocates.

“Vicky had great time for Ryan because he was always very respectful, and friendly and she trusted him,” he said.

Mr Teap said he remains grateful for how Mr Tubridy helped him when he was due to appear on The Late Late Show.

“Going onto the country’s longest-standing and biggest show is quite a daunting and somewhat frightening experience.

“The second time we were on it, after Vicky’s passing, I was going on to talk about a good friend of mine, who had just passed away from the same disease my wife passed away from, so it’s quite a difficult conversation to have,” he said.

Former Late Late Show guests have described the departing Ryan Tubridy as a “respectful” and “sensitive” host who went above and beyond to make them feel at ease. File picture: Brian McEvoy
Former Late Late Show guests have described the departing Ryan Tubridy as a “respectful” and “sensitive” host who went above and beyond to make them feel at ease. File picture: Brian McEvoy

Mr Teap said Mr Tubridy met him beforehand and put him “at ease”, and would “know everything about you”.

“With everything that’s going on in the background of that show, he makes a point of spending time with you beforehand and guiding you,” he said before adding that Mr Tubridy told him: “This is just a conversation between you and me, ignore all the cameras and people running around, this is just us talking about our friend.” 

The father of another notable guest, Adam King, said the host is an “incredible human being”.

David King said his son Adam and Mr Tubridy remain “buddies for life”.

“He’s a great friend to Adam and our family. Ryan and all of the Late Late Show team have treated Adam and our family with the height of care and he’s just been absolutely incredible,” he said.

Read More

Who could replace Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show? Here are some of those being tipped

More in this section

Health whistleblower Corr faces disciplinary hearing  Health whistleblower Corr faces disciplinary hearing 
'They shut you down and shut you up': St John Ambulance abuse survivor 'They shut you down and shut you up': St John Ambulance abuse survivor
St John Ambulance review 'extremely disturbing', says Tánaiste St John Ambulance review 'extremely disturbing', says Tánaiste
The Late Late ShowPerson: Ryan TubridyPerson: Stephen TeapPerson: Adam KingOrganisation: RTÉ
<p>Nearly 8,000 homes and businesses have been without power since approximately 9.40am this morning. File picture</p>

Nearly 8,000 homes and businesses in Galway without power since this morning

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd