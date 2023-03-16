Tubridy recalled as a 'sensitive' host by former Late Late Show guests

Former Late Late Show guests have described the departing Ryan Tubridy as a “respectful” and “sensitive” host who went above and beyond to make them feel at ease.

Stephen Teap whose wife Irene passed away in 2017 from cervical cancer said he did not know what to expect before meeting the host but said he was “very genuine”, adding that the respect he showed himself, Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh was something he “won’t forget”.

A close friend of cervical campaigner Vicky Phelan, Mr Teap said she and Ryan Tubridy had “a friendship built on trust” adding that The Late Late Show provided a sensitive platform to campaigners and advocates.

“Vicky had great time for Ryan because he was always very respectful, and friendly and she trusted him,” he said.

Mr Teap said he remains grateful for how Mr Tubridy helped him when he was due to appear on The Late Late Show.

“Going onto the country’s longest-standing and biggest show is quite a daunting and somewhat frightening experience.

“The second time we were on it, after Vicky’s passing, I was going on to talk about a good friend of mine, who had just passed away from the same disease my wife passed away from, so it’s quite a difficult conversation to have,” he said.

Mr Teap said Mr Tubridy met him beforehand and put him “at ease”, and would “know everything about you”.

“With everything that’s going on in the background of that show, he makes a point of spending time with you beforehand and guiding you,” he said before adding that Mr Tubridy told him: “This is just a conversation between you and me, ignore all the cameras and people running around, this is just us talking about our friend.”

The father of another notable guest, Adam King, said the host is an “incredible human being”.

David King said his son Adam and Mr Tubridy remain “buddies for life”.

“He’s a great friend to Adam and our family. Ryan and all of the Late Late Show team have treated Adam and our family with the height of care and he’s just been absolutely incredible,” he said.