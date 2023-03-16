Woman arrested under false reporting legislation

A woman has been arrested by gardaí under false reporting legislation in Waterford following false rumours that foreign nationals were attacking local people in Dungarvan.

The arrest was confirmed as President Michael D Higgins warned of an increase in “poisonous xenophobia” that involves spreading fear about refugees fleeing war and persecution.

Gardaí arrested the woman for knowingly making a false report following an allegation of an attempted assault on a woman in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, on February 19.

Unsubstantiated rumours have been circulated online of attacks in the town by ‘foreign nationals’.

“An Garda Síochána is acutely aware of the significant volume of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news in circulation in relation to public safety,” a statement from gardaí said.

"Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances of the alleged attempted assault on the woman in February, and as part of that investigation, Gardaí arrested a female for an offence contrary to false reporting legislation - Section 12 of the Criminal Law Act 1976."

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Five-year jail term

The crime of knowingly making a false report can carry a jail term of up to five years.

Gardaí said the force is not investigating any other similar alleged assaults in Dungarvan and neither is it aware of any alleged spate of attacks by foreign nationals.

Following online rumours of attacks in the town, a small group had begun vigilante patrols to ‘protect’ the town, urged on by anti-migrant activists in videos circulated online. It was also suggested that similar vigilante patrol groups would be set up in Mallow, Co Cork.

Gardaí have said there are concerns that, even with the best of intentions, there is potential for confrontation between such volunteer safety patrols and other groups.

The Dungarvan case is not the first false accusation of assault made against migrants or refugees in recent weeks.

Gardaí had to clarify earlier this year that a white Irish man was involved in an alleged sexual assault on a woman in north Dublin — not male refugees, or black men, as had been alleged.

The misinformation had been used to stoke fear and hate at anti-migrant rallies in Dublin.

False claims of rape and sexual violence by migrants were trending on social media this year, a Prime Time investigation last month found.

'Poisonous xenophobia'

In his St Patrick's Day address, President Higgins warned of an increase in "poisonous xenophobia" that has sown the seeds of fear against those fleeing war and persecution.

There are "powerful echoes" from St Patrick's migrant life that "resonate" today, the President said, asking Irish people to react with "kindness and compassion" to those arriving here.

President Higgins paid special tribute to school communities across the country who "have opened their arms to new pupils and shown a deep commitment of respect and solidarity".

He said we have a moral and ethical responsibility to support "our global family" and we must "extend a hand of support" to those fleeing the ravages of hunger, conflict, and climate change.