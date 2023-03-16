Surge in numbers attending hospitals and out-of-hours GP services

Hospitals and out-of-hours GP services in Munster are once again seeing a surge in patient numbers, with additional pressures caused by the fall-out from the fire in Wexford General Hospital.

The SouthDoc out-of-hours service in Cork and Kerry has so far this year seen almost 10% more patients than during the same time last year, even allowing for the extra bank holiday, said SouthDoc medical director Gary Stack.

“We’ve had 3,500 more patients to date this year than in the same period last year,” said Dr Stack.

“There is increased demand and we are running with the same or fewer doctors as day-time GPs so there is significant spill-over into out-of-hours.

“In particular, we are seeing a lot of patients who no longer have a GP.

We have patients who can’t access their own GP during the day, but we are also having patients who do not have a GP to access during the day.”

He called on the public to be understanding over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

“SouthDoc ordinarily deals with approximately 2,500 patients each weekend, and expects this number to increase considerably this weekend due to the celebratory nature of the St Patrick’s public holiday as well as being a very busy sporting weekend,” he said.

The service received a 7.5% funding increase for this year, but this was allocated based on last year’s patient numbers.

Two of the three hospitals with the highest numbers of patients on trolleys were Cork University Hospital (74) and University Hospital Limerick (116), among a shocking count of 651, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (IN.

The national tally has been over 600 every day this week.

“It is clear that hospital overcrowding is out of control once again. The level of overcrowding in some of our emergency departments warrants a national response,” said INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

She said they have been in contact with HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster seeking an urgent meeting, warning of “an extremely busy bank holiday weekend for our members”.

It is clear that the system is now completely overwhelmed.”

“We need targeted measures to tackle this crisis, particularly in the Midwest where the overcrowding is completely out of hand.”

Meanwhile, Wexford General Hospital has confirmed its emergency department remains closed, with patients continuing to be directed to University Hospital Waterford.

Waterford has seen an average daily increase of 40% in emergency numbers since this crisis began. Some staff from Wexford continue to work there to help out.

A spokesman said talks are ongoing between the HSE and the hospital groups involved to work out what other supports are needed. Wexford General has now opened two new units to temporarily replace their ED which cannot reopen until the hospital services are fully restored.

A minor injuries unit will accept people aged three and over from Thursday, dealing with broken bones, sprains, and other injuries. An acute medical assessment unit has also opened, taking GP referrals for chest infections, asthma, diarrhoea, and other conditions. Anyone with queries can contact 053 9153313.