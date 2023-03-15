'Acute medical assessment unit' opens in Wexford following hospital blaze

The emergency department in Wexford General Hospital (WGH) remains closed following a blaze at the facility earlier this month, although two new units offering urgent care will open for GP referral and appointments.

The hospital has now opened an “acute medical assessment unit” which will be available seven days a week, between 8.30am and 7pm. However, this can only be accessed following a GP referral and only treats adults.

Among the conditions which this unit can treat are chest infections, pneumonia, diarrhoea, asthma, fevers and abnormal bloods.

Another unit, a minor injury unit (MIU), will open in the hospital from Thursday offering help between 8am and 6pm, also seven days a week. This will treat patients aged from three upwards.

“The hospital requests people ring ahead to schedule an appointment in the MIU,” a spokesman said. Injuries which can be treated here include broken bones, bruises, sprains or wounds.

Firefighters at Wexford General Hospital at the beginning of March. Photo: Mary Browne

Although both units are running out of the former ED building, they are not offering emergency services.

“These new services are a temporary measure until the hospital’s ED becomes fully functional again,” the spokesman said.

“It is hoped the new services in WGH will help alleviate some of the pressure on University Hospital Waterford’s (UHW) and St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny’s EDs. The [medical assessment unit] MAU and MIU should treat between 50% to 60% of patients currently diverted to other hospitals.”

The hospital remains 100 beds down since the fire at the start of March, and it has been deemed “unsafe” to operate an ED without the full complement of beds.

In the meantime ambulances will continue to take emergencies to other hospitals. The public has been requested to phone the hospital in advance of attending Wexford General if anyone is unsure whether their condition can be treated there or not.

Phone this number with any queries: 053 9153313.