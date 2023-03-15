17 councils have no emergency beds ahead of eviction ban lifting

"Dublin City Council are already directing homeless people to counties outside of the city; Cork County Council has no capacity; Galway County Council has no capacity; Limerick City and County Council has no capacity, in fact, there's a waiting list for emergency accommodation; Waterford City Council is one of those local authority areas that tell us they have extremely limited capacity," the Cavan–Monaghan TD said.
"If somebody presents themselves as homeless, they will be told that there is no guidance as to where they should go. That is, in our mind, the fundamental reason why Government must extend the eviction ban and they must use that extension to do what they failed to do during the current period, which is put in place the emergency measures that are required to ensure that we have increased capacity in terms of emergency accommodation."
But speaking in Washington, Mr Varadkar ruled out any extension of the ban, saying while it will likely lead to a spike in homelessness, the ban itself merely pushed these evictions down the road. He said there was "no acceptable number" of people being made homeless by the ban ending.
Mr Varadkar said councils were "ramping up the provision of emergency accommodation", which he said is " necessary in some cases but it's not the solution".
The Taoiseach said he was confident the Government would win a Sinn Féin Dáil motion on the eviction ban next week.
In Cork, the city's councillors have agreed to bring forward next month’s meeting of the council’s strategic housing policy committee to discuss potential emergency responses amid fears of a tsunami of evictions expected following the lifting of the eviction ban.
The move was agreed after new figures show construction has yet to start on more than 2,500 apartments with planning in Cork city.
Three strategic housing development (SHD) schemes, which were granted planning through Bord Pleanala's fast-track SHD process since 2019, account for more than 1,500 of the stalled apartments.
Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde told a council meeting this week that “we are at a very serious junction" in terms of responding to the housing crisis and asked members "to leave your political hats at home and come in with real ideas that we can discuss with the executive and that we can discuss at national level”.