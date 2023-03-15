17 councils have no emergency beds ahead of eviction ban lifting

The Taoiseach has insisted support will be in place for those who are evicted despite 17 local authorities having no emergency accommodation available for people who become homeless.

Leo Varadkar has said councils are “ramping up" the provision of emergency accommodation to help those who find themselves homeless after the eviction ban is lifted on March 31.

However, Mr Varadkar admitted this type of temporary accommodation is not a solution to homelessness.

Concerns have been raised that people who are issued with notices to quit in the coming weeks and months may be faced with a situation where they have nowhere to go.

Sinn Féin has contacted each of the 31 local authorities around the country seeking information on the level of accommodation available for people who find themselves homeless.

Of these, 17 local authorities have said they have “no capacity” to provide emergency shelter while a further five have “extremely limited” spaces. There has been no response yet from other authorities.

“The information we’re receiving from local authorities is very stark and very worrying,” said Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy.

All of the major city councils have indicated they have no capacity or very limited accommodation, with some local authorities saying there has been no availability for over a year.

"Dublin City Council are already directing homeless people to counties outside of the city; Cork County Council has no capacity; Galway County Council has no capacity; Limerick City and County Council has no capacity, in fact, there's a waiting list for emergency accommodation; Waterford City Council is one of those local authority areas that tell us they have extremely limited capacity," the Cavan–Monaghan TD said.

"If somebody presents themselves as homeless, they will be told that there is no guidance as to where they should go. That is, in our mind, the fundamental reason why Government must extend the eviction ban and they must use that extension to do what they failed to do during the current period, which is put in place the emergency measures that are required to ensure that we have increased capacity in terms of emergency accommodation."

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said all of the city councils have indicated they have no capacity or very limited accommodation, with some local authorities saying there has been no availability for more than a year. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

But speaking in Washington, Mr Varadkar ruled out any extension of the ban, saying while it will likely lead to a spike in homelessness, the ban itself merely pushed these evictions down the road. He said there was "no acceptable number" of people being made homeless by the ban ending.

Mr Varadkar said councils were "ramping up the provision of emergency accommodation", which he said is " necessary in some cases but it's not the solution".

The vast majority of people who have a notice to quit served on them don't end up in emergency accommodation — they're either able to find alternative accommodation, and they often do that with the help of the State through our various different scheme."

The Taoiseach said he was confident the Government would win a Sinn Féin Dáil motion on the eviction ban next week.

In Cork, the city's councillors have agreed to bring forward next month’s meeting of the council’s strategic housing policy committee to discuss potential emergency responses amid fears of a tsunami of evictions expected following the lifting of the eviction ban.

The move was agreed after new figures show construction has yet to start on more than 2,500 apartments with planning in Cork city.

Three strategic housing development (SHD) schemes, which were granted planning through Bord Pleanala's fast-track SHD process since 2019, account for more than 1,500 of the stalled apartments.

Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde told a council meeting this week that “we are at a very serious junction" in terms of responding to the housing crisis and asked members "to leave your political hats at home and come in with real ideas that we can discuss with the executive and that we can discuss at national level”.