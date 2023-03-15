Covid origins: WHO says no new data available to suggest Wuhan lab was source of virus

Gaps in understanding how the covid-19 pandemic started in China remain with current evidence pointing towards animal-to-human spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said in a first report on possible origins of the pandemic.

No new data has yet been made available to study a laboratory in the city of Wuhan as a potential source, the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) preliminary report, states.

Among key recommendations are that further studies are needed on humans, animals and the environment in China and around the world.

Referring to animal-to-human spread, the report states: “Currently available epidemiological and sequencing data suggest ancestral strains to SARS-CoV-2 have a zoonotic origin with the closest genetically-related viruses being beta coronaviruses, identified in Rhinolophus bats in China in 2013 (96.1%) and Laos in 2020 (96.8%).”

It goes on to state however neither the virus progenitors nor the natural or intermediate hosts have been identified. The event which led to the "spill-over" to humans has also not been identified.

It refers to investigations earlier in the pandemic which focused on the role of the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan in the pandemic’s spread but indicates this is inconclusive.

“There are, however, further studies needed to follow up on several gaps in our knowledge,” the report states. “The source of SARS-CoV-2 and its introduction into the market is unclear and it is yet to be determined where the initial spillover event(s) occurred.”

Until recently the idea that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan was not given much credence. However, earlier this month FBI director Christopher Wray said they now believe covid-19 most likely originated in a potential laboratory leak.

The seafood market which has been linked to the virus is located near a world-renowned virus laboratory, the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Mr Wray’s comments have been followed by further focus on links between western scientists and governments with this particular laboratory.

The group found there is still a need to examine samples from specific stalls and drains, as well as follow-up studies to identify possible animal sources. Picture: iStock

However, this latest report for the WHO states: “The SAGO notes that there has not been any new data made available to evaluate the laboratory as a pathway of SARS-CoV-2 into the human population and recommends further investigations into this and all other possible pathways.”

They added: “The SAGO will remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”

The group found there is still a need to examine samples from specific stalls and drains, as well as follow-up studies to identify possible animal sources.

They also urged detailed mapping of the trade in animals sold in Wuhan and across the Hubei Province as well as examining the clinical history of covid-19 antibodies. Some of these studies need to have a global element, the report states.

“Genetic studies of coronaviruses in wildlife species in Asia and the rest of the world are also needed in order to identify new leads on ancestral or intermediate hosts (such as animals that have been identified as susceptible throughout the pandemic),” the SAGO recommended.

Further reports by the SAGO will be provided. The full report Preliminary Report for the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) can be read for free online at the WHO website.