Dublin Airport denies planning permission breach for north runway

Dublin Airport has rejected claims its north runway breaches planning permission but said it will introduce 18 new noise monitoring terminals over the coming months.

Residents have claimed there is “unacceptable aircraft noise pollution” from flights using the runway and that the flight paths differ from what was granted in planning permission in 2007..

The noise terminals, which will consist of 16 fixed and two mobile, will be added to the existing system to ensure enhanced tracking of aircraft within Dublin Airport.

10 fixed and three mobile monitors are already in place, with 12 further fixed monitors scheduled to be installed over the coming months.

DAA said it has undertaken a review of the departure flight paths used from the north runway and found that some Instrument Flight Procedures were "not aligned to modelling assumptions included in previous planning submissions".

"This review was completed in accordance with the Irish Aviation Authority, which is the appropriate regulatory body, and identified that the Standard Instrument Departures (SIDs) needed to be updated," DAA said in a statement.

It said it then issued a series of revised SIDs which were approved by the Irish Aviation Authority and became operational on February 23.

It said it is aware Fingal County Council has launched an investigation into the north runway planning permission, which it will participate and engage with throughout the process.

"In the meantime, DAA continues to work closely with the local community regarding any issues they are facing as a result of operations at Dublin Airport.

"It is expected that a small number of dwellings which were previously on the verge of eligibility for mitigation measures may become eligible as a result of the new revised SIDs," the DAA statement said, adding it will liase with the homes on the topic of "required mitigations" as soon as possible.