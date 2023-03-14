Dublin Airport to roll out new anti-drone technology in a 'matter of weeks' 

New anti-drone technology is set to be rolled out in Dublin Airport in the coming weeks as the DAA seeks to reduce the disruption caused by their illegal flying near the airport.

Over the last seven weeks, there have been numerous instances where drones have been detected within Dublin Airport airspace leading to massive disruption and in some cases flights being rerouted to other airports.

Last week, the government gave the DAA permission to install anti-drone technology in the area which would allow them to take control of drones flying within 5km of the airport and either send them back to where they came from or to bring them down in a controlled manner.

Kenny Jacobs, chief executive of the DAA, said this technology will reduce the disruption caused by drones once it is up and running.

“I would expect much less disruption and then if you do have disruption, it is much shorter in duration because we're able to do something. To detect the drone, then take control of it, send it back where it came from, or control it and bring it down in a controlled manner,” he said.

Mr Jacobs said the DAA has already placed an order for the new system which he expects to be “operational in a matter of weeks”. This new technology will be in addition to the drone detection system that Dublin Airport has been operating around its perimeter for years.

"We have reviewed and tested proven technologies that are already in use in airports in London and elsewhere in Europe," he said.

Other airports have taken about three to four months to do this, we will take three to four weeks to do this.

However, Mr Jacobs said that any long-term solution to this problem would have to come with the help of the Gardaí or the Defence Forces because there needs to be a strong drone defence system that goes beyond Dublin Airport.

Mr Jacobs reiterated that it has always been illegal to fly drones within 5km of any airport and if anyone sees people engaging in this activity to call 999 and report it.