Foul play not suspected in death of man, 50s, in Cavan

A man, 30s, who was arrested in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Co Cavan has been released without charge.
Gardaí say he is no longer suspected of any criminality in this incident.
51-year-old Dennis Neary was found unresponsive with serious injuries at an apartment in the village of Blacklion yesterday morning.
A post-mortem examination has been completed with preliminary results revealing that foul play is no longer suspected.
An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the matter for the preparation of a coroner inquest file only.