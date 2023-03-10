Foul play not suspected in death of man, 50s, in Cavan

51-year-old Dennis Neary was found unresponsive with serious injuries at an apartment in the village of Blacklion yesterday morning.

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 17:54
Sally Gorman

A man, 30s, who was arrested in relation to the fatal assault of a man in Co Cavan has been released without charge.

Gardaí say he is no longer suspected of any criminality in this incident.

A post-mortem examination has been completed with preliminary results revealing that foul play is no longer suspected.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the matter for the preparation of a coroner inquest file only.

Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Cavan

