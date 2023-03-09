More than 600 on trolleys in hospitals, including 30 children

Of the 613 patients without beds, 30 are under the age of 16.

Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 13:20
Mairead Sheehy

The latest spike in trolley figures is "particularly concerning", with hospitals seeing a 500% increase in the number of children on trolleys compared to last year, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The union's latest Trolley Watch figures show more than 600 people were left waiting on trolley's across the country on Thursday morning.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: "We are seeing regular patterns of high instances of children on trolleys. This needs to be tackled."

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected, with 100 patients awaiting a bed on Thursday morning. Thursday's figure is up 10 from Wednesday. 

Cork University Hospital reported the second-highest number of patients awaiting beds, with 75 people on trolleys. University Hospital Galway had the third-highest number of people on trolleys, with 51.

“We are still seeing extremely high numbers of patients being admitted to hospital without a bed. Over 2,329 people have been on trolleys so far this week," Ms Ní Sheaghdha added.

The pressure on our members is not abating in any way, particularly along the western seaboard and in the Mid-West.

“The HSE and Department of Health need to outline what exact measures they will be taking in order to minimise this level of overcrowding throughout the rest of the month and April.”

Thursday's Trolley watch figures were the second day in a row that the figure was above 600, with 634 patients waiting for beds on Wednesday

