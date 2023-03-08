Family plead for Government action amid 'grave concerns' for Irish prisoner in Iran

Family members of an “innocent and gravely ill” Irish man imprisoned in Iran have made an impassioned plea for the Irish Government to pull out all the stops to bring him home.

At an emotional press conference in Dublin, cousins of Bernard Phelan spoke of the urgent need for him to be released and urged the Government not to re-open an embassy in Tehran while “one of our own” remains in jail on “trumped-up charges”.

“Bernard has endured incredibly harsh conditions and is suffering from a series of serious health issues,” his cousin Greg O’Corry Crowe said.

“Once a fit, vibrant man, his health has broken and there is now grave concern that Bernard may not survive much longer.”

Patricia Phelan, a first cousin, described Mr Phelan’s pre-existing heart condition and the lack of post-operative care for eye operation, and made a personal appeal to the Iranian authorities.

“Please, please release a sick man on humanitarian grounds,” she said. “Let his 97-year-old father see his son again.”

Mr Phelan (64) has dual French and Irish nationality and was travelling in Iran as a tourism consultant on his French passport. His family said he was working to help promote Iran as a tourist destination when he was seized in Mashad and put in prison.

He was initially jailed for three-and-a-half years for “providing information to an enemy country,” his family said. Despite indications he may be released on humanitarian grounds, he was then sentenced to six-and-a-half years late last month. He denies all charges.

His family fears he is being used as a pawn in a bigger political game. At the press conference, Mr Phelan’s family played a video featuring a plea from his father Vincent.

Vincent Phelan said:

I’ve lost one son, I’ve only one left.

“Bernard didn’t do anything wrong. I miss him a lot. I miss him more every day. I’m relying on him to look after me.”

Mr Phelan has made just one phone call home since his incarceration in October. His family said his cell is freezing and for many months, he was wearing just the clothes he was brought to jail in. Contact is made through an Irish diplomat in the German consulate in Iran.

Patricia Phelan said that they were able to persuade him to cease a hunger strike earlier this year but fear for his mental and physical health. “We’re incredibly concerned he’ll do it again,” she said. “He’s in a very dark place and sees no hope for the future.”

Mr O'Corry Crowe said: “It’s a simple story. About a father and a son. A sister and her brother. I know the Irish people learning this will cut through all the crap will say ‘that’s it we’re bringing this guy home’.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the Dáil last month that he has had a “long discussion” with the Iranian foreign minister about Mr Phelan’s case and said it was a “very difficult situation”.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs said its “overwhelming focus” was on Mr Phelan’s immediate release and this matter is dominating discussions with Iranian counterparts.

“The situation is extremely sensitive and in the interests of Mr Phelan we won’t be commenting further,” a spokesperson said.