'My father would have lived if appropriate protocols were taken'

The son of a man who died a “horrible, horrible death” has told a second inquest into his death that he believed had his father received better care, he may still be alive.

A 2012 inquest into the death of Mike Daly, 64, Lee Estate, Co Limerick, found that he died of cardiac failure due to natural causes on April 7, 2010, at Milford Hospice.

Three years before his death, Mr Daly Sr underwent surgery at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after being diagnosed with bowel cancer but he continued to suffer post-operative bleeding and pain.

A second inquest, which was agreed in 2016, into the circumstances of Mr Daly’s death got under way on Monday.

The inquest, before Limerick Coroner’s Court, at Kilmallock, is scheduled to continue until Thursday, and is expected to hear from a number of expert independent medical witnesses, including the former State pathologist Marie Cassidy, who was asked to review the case.

The Daly family’s barrister Doireann O’Mahony, told coroner John McNamara that the family believe they had acquired fresh evidence that may “cast doubt” on his findings in the 2012 inquest.

“They are hopeful the truth will emerge and their healing can begin,” said Ms O’Mahony.

Mike Daly Jr read a deposition on behalf of his family, stating: “We believe our dad suffered a leak post-surgery that went unnoticed, and then multiple subsequent tests over two years, that were highlighting serious issues, all went unnoticed and untreated.”

Mr Daly Jr said his father “suffered terribly for two years, with daily rectal pain, abdominal pain, vomiting”, and long-term bouts of rectal bleeding. “It was horrendous for everyone,” he said.

“The trauma of constant needless colonoscopies to an already damaged bowel, weekly attendances to A&E by ambulance, the fear of blood-soaked sheets and mattresses or his death” all weighed on his ailing father.

This, we feel, could have been avoided if appropriate protocols in his care were followed

Mr Daly Jr said the family “knew nothing” about a “proposed working diagnosis of sepsis” by doctors in the emergency department at UHL when his father was admitted there in February 2009.

He only became aware that “our dad had concurrent bouts of sepsis from January 2010 to his death in April 2010” after researching thousands of pages from his father’s medical records.

“It took me years,” he said.

Mr Daly Jr said his family were also not told his father had contracted VRE, a superbug which affects the bowel, prior to his death.

He was “not laying blame” with anyone involved in his father’s care, but he claimed: “If appropriate protocols were taken, my dad would have lived and avoided a horrible, horrible death”.

Account by consultant surgeon

Consultant surgeon Raphael Keane, who told the inquest he had retired from private practice 10 days ago and had left public practice 10 years ago, had removed a 6cm cancerous tumour from Mr Daly Sr’s bowel in August 2007.

Dr Keane said Mr Daly was considered a “very high-risk patient” for surgery as he had suffered a possible heart attack in 2001, acute angina in 2006, long-term hypertension, diabetes, and he had been a smoker.

Mr Daly underwent pre-operative radiotherapy in an attempt to reduce the size of his tumour but this was unsuccessful, which “made it more difficult to remove”.

Dr Keane said while he was initially “concerned” Mr Daly might have suffered a bowel leak, he was now sure he did not.

Mr Daly underwent “a legion” of post-surgical colonoscopies under Dr Keane’s care, and biopsies of tissue taken during the procedures showed no re-emergence or spread of the cancer.

Dr Keane did not agree with a report by a radiologist following a CT scan of Mr Daly's bowel that his cancer may have returned in the form of rectal abscesses.

Dr Keane said he was always satisfied that, from his own knowledge of Mr Daly’s condition, his reading of scan reports, as well as his own post-surgery examinations of Mr Daly, that there had been no evidence the disease had returned or spread.

He said Mr Daly had been taking a drug for treatment of his heart disease which made it more difficult to stop bleeding, and he was eventually taken off the drug.

Dr Keane maintained he suspected “radiotherapy” changes to Mr Daly’s bowel as well as Mr Daly suffering from hemorrhoids were the root cause of his post-operative bleeding.

Dr Keane described Mr Daly as a lovely man and conveyed his “sympathies” to his family.

The inquest continues.