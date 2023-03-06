Status yellow ice warning as temperature to hit -4C tonight

A status yellow ice warning has been issued for the entire country, with "hazardous conditions" expected over the coming days.

Met Éireann has warned of "freezing temperatures", with an arctic airmass set to bring the temperature down to -4C tonight.

The warning comes into effect at 6pm and will remain in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Monday night will remain mainly dry, with rain and drizzle clearing over the southern portion of the country.

"A few wintry showers will develop on north-facing coasts," the forecaster has warned.

The cold spell is expected to follow into Tuesday, with highest temperatures of 3C to 6C throughout the day.

Overnight on Tuesday temperatures will again plummet below freezing, with forecasters predicting anywhere between 0C and -5C and the possibility of wintry falls of rain, sleet or snow in parts of the south.

Wednesday promises a "cold, frosty start" with icy stretches but will remain mostly dry for the remainder of the day.

Daytime temperatures will range from 3C to 6C.

Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather speculated the possibility of snow later in the week.

A statement posted on his Twitter account this morning read: "Latest overnight weather models show a risk of heavy snow in some Northern areas Thursday/Friday."

Met Éireann has also suggested uncertainty for the remainder of the week, with "current indications suggesting outbreak of rain over the southern half of the country, possibly turning to sleet or snow over the northern half".