Arctic air mass to bring sub-zero conditions early next week

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing early next week, as an Arctic air mass moves across the country.

While this weekend is set to be mostly dry and cool, Met Éireann is predicting colder conditions from Monday on.

Daytime temperatures will hover around 5C and 6C in the north of the country and 7C or 8C in the south, before falling significantly later in the day.

“On Monday, a northerly airflow will establish with cold air coming down from the Artic so it will turn colder overnight with temperatures of –2C or –3C,” a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

“There will be a bit of rain with the first cold front that comes down on Monday morning, but then there will be sunny spells and a few scattered showers."

Temperatures are expected to fall below zero on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. File Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Tuesday too is expected to be cold, mostly sunny and dry, though there is a change of some scattered showers of sleet or snow, mainly in the north or northwest.

Afternoon temperatures will range from 4C to 6C in with light to moderate northerly breezes.

Wintry showers will continue near northern coasts overnight on Tuesday, and temperatures will once again fall below zero.

By Wednesday, milder air is forecast to move in from the southwest, bringing with it spells of rain in the south of the country.

The rain will likely fall as sleet or snow in some parts as it meets the cold air mass elsewhere country.

Met Éireann says that at this point, forecasts are uncertain as regards how far north the milder air - and therefore rain or even snow - will reach, with a lower chance it will stay south of the country entirely.

Weekend Weather

As for this weekend, the forecaster says Saturday will be "mostly cloudy or dull, with very few bright spells."

While it will be a mostly dry day for many, there is a chance of also be some isolated showers in the afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to between -1C and 3C, with frost likely in some areas.

Sunday too is set to be cloudy and mostly sunny, but there will be some showers across much of Ulster, as well as northern parts of Leinster or Connacht as the day progresses.

The south of the country will stay mostly dry, with temperatures expected to range from 7C to 9C in light to moderate northwesterly winds.