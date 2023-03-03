Plaque remembering slain Irish seaman retrieved from LÉ Eithne

A special plaque commemorating a sailor killed by one of his shipmates has been handed over to the dead man’s parents 22 years after the tragic event.

The plaque remembering Able Seaman Brian Gorey, 21, from Limerick, was unveiled on the former navy flagship LÉ Eithne after his death by his colleagues.

As the ship has now been decommissioned, it was retrieved by a serving NCO and presented to Mr Gorey’s parents at a special event in Cobh, Co Cork, on Friday.

On April 22, 2001, the ship was docked at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin, when Mr Gorey was attacked by fellow seaman Sean Lundon, also 21, from Tipperary.

Evidence was later given at the Central Criminal Court that Lundon hit Mr Gorey with a ceramic ashtray and broke a brush handle on his head.

He then picked him up and carried him on deck and pushed him so hard into the chest that Mr Gorey fell over the safety rail.

Another crew member later spotted Mr Gorey struggling in the water and raised the "man overboard" alarm. A lifeboat reached him within minutes, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Then Deputy State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy told the court that while Mr Gorey had been assaulted, the cause of his death was drowning.

Lundon was given a five-year jail sentence for manslaughter.

Mr Gorey's parents, Michael and Mary, travelled from Limerick to receive the plaque. "It's nice that they thought of saving this for us. It's much appreciated," Michael said.

"We are very grateful to get this," Mary added.

Chief Petty Officer Joe Costello presented it to them. He said he approached the navy after hearing a lot of mementoes on the ship were being put into storage. He said: “It needed to go to a rightful home."

The presentation was made in front of more than 50 former and current members of the force, several of whom had served with Mr Gorey on LÉ Eithne.

The event was facilitated by members of the 'Standeasy' group of retired Defence Forces members, who hold a meeting on the first Friday of every month at Harbour Brown's Steakhouse in Cobh.

Group spokesman, retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Sam Fealy, said it was an honour to host the event. "He [Mr Gorey] was one of us. He was a grand young fella," Mr Fealy said.