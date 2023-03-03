US Secret Service begin checks ahead of Biden visit

US Secret Service officials have begun their security checks in Ireland ahead of US president Joe Biden’s visit next month.

As first reported by the Irish Examiner, Mr Biden is set to visit Belfast, Dublin, and Co Mayo, and he will also try to squeeze in a visit to Co Louth.

The Irish Examiner understands that members of the US Secret Service have already arrived in Ireland and are liaising with An Garda Síochána in preparation for the visit.

A source has said that security personnel have already visited Áras an Uachtaráin this week.

It is expected that Mr Biden will stay in the US ambassador residence in Phoenix Park on his visit to Dublin.

The president’s advance team will also arrive here this weekend to scope out buildings and the route Mr Biden will make from Belfast to Dublin.

Discussions are under way for Mr Biden to "hopefully" arrive in Ireland on April 18, with the exact date to be confirmed in the coming days, a senior source said.

Sources confirmed to the Irish Examiner previously that the US president would visit Ireland in April and incorporate the landmark 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Hotels in the West of Ireland including Ashford Castle and Mount Falcon estate have already been identified as potential locations for him to stay during his visit.

The economic counsellor in the US Embassy is planning the itinerary for the president, and officials are putting together a list of suggestions on where Mr Biden could stop from Belfast to Dublin.

He will likely visit Co Mayo in a more “informal capacity”, the source added.

Biden has previously indicated he wants to visit both Ballina, Co Mayo, and Carlingford, Co Louth, to meet with his relatives in both counties.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Irish Examiner that Mr Biden had indicated a desire to come to Ireland and he would be most welcome at any time of his choosing.

“There is an open invitation for President Biden to visit Ireland at any time,” said Mr Varadkar.

“I will extend the invitation to him again when I visit him in Washington for St Patrick’s Day.”