Levy on alcohol industry akin to 'polluter pays' recommended

A levy on the alcohol industry, similar to the 'polluter pays' model, should be considered so that it contributes towards the State's estimated €3.7bn annual bill for alcohol-related harms.

This is among the recommendations of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice after it scrutinised proposed legislation intended to modernise Irish alcohol laws.

Under the ‘General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill 2022’, pubs and nightclubs will be allowed to stay open for longer and alcohol licenses will be allowed for museums and galleries.

The nightclub industry has welcomed the proposed legislation but public health groups have warned against the extra availability of alcohol.

An Garda Síochána told the committee that later opening hours could result in increased crime and anti-social behaviour, including assaults, sexual assaults, public order offences and increased noise levels throughout the night.

In a report that has now been sent to Justice Minister Simon Harris, the committee issued a set of 27 recommendations formed following consultation with interested parties.

The committee recommended that consideration should be given to the introduction of a levy on the alcohol industry to contribute towards the costs of alcohol-related harms to the State.

This measure was proposed by Alcohol Action Ireland as well as the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland (CPI).

"Alcohol is not an ordinary product," the CPI said in its submission.

"Within any revision to licensing, there should be a move to a ‘polluter pays’ model. The licence fee should be linked to volume of alcohol sales.

"A portion of the revenue from the license fee should fully pay for a comprehensive real-time evaluation of alcohol-related harms available to towns and cities across Ireland."

The committee also recommended a health impact assessment be carried out on the proposed legislation to evaluate the potential health effects arising from it.

Intoxicated customers

Mandatory training should also be introduced for those working in the licensed trade about how to engage with intoxicated customers and around the principle of non-sale of alcohol to intoxicated persons. Legislation should also be introduced making it an offence to abuse or mistreat bar workers.

The provisions around alcohol delivery services should be "strengthened" under the proposed legislation, and there should be age verification at both the point of sale and delivery of alcohol delivery services.

A child protection element should be incorporated into this legislation to ensure children are sufficiently protected from exposure to alcohol-related harm, it recommends.

This was welcomed by the Irish Community Action on Alcohol Network and Alcohol Forum Ireland, which has sought reform and greater regulation of drink delivery services.

The group said: "In communities right across Ireland, young people have been using these services as a way of accessing alcohol underage.

"Our other core concern relating to the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill was the negative impacts that the proposed legislation will have on children, particularly given current levels of alcohol harm to children in Ireland."