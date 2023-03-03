'Take action or resign' - Michael O'Leary vents fury over drone disruption at Dublin Airport

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said that there is no need for legislation to allow the use of anti-drone technology at Dublin Airport.

According to Mr O'Leary, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan should make a decision to allow the use of such technology by the Dublin Airport Authority.

He said: "The minister just needs to empower the airport authority.

“He should make a decision to take drones down. Who’s going to sue him? The drone operators?”

Mr O'Leary told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that most airports in Europe have anti-drone technology, but Minister Ryan appeared not to be prepared to take action.

He said: “It’s time for the Minister to take action or to resign. He is incompetent.

He just needs to act. If he is not prepared to act then he should resign and retire to the leafy suburbs of Ranelagh and worry about bicycles.”

It comes after flight operations were cancelled at the airport again last night due to drone activity - the sixth such incident this year.

Dublin Airport said a drone was spotted within 5km of the airport at 6:27pm yesterday evening, and three flights were diverted "discommoding passengers."

Gardaí were immediately notified and flight operations resumed at 6:59pm.

In a statement on Twitter, Dublin Airport has now called for the issue to be resolved: "Drones causing disruptions at airports and events is a state wide issue that needs to be tackled with new legislation, a State agency responsible for managing counter drone technology and harsher sentences."

Aer Lingus expressed over the recurring issue and has urged the Government to act.

In a statement, it said: "This evening there was further disruption at Dublin Airport due to drone activity, which again, had an impact on both passengers and airline operations.

"A step change in urgency is required from the key stakeholders charged with managing this critical issue (Dublin Airport, the regulator and Department of Transport).

"Processes and technology are urgently required to prevent these events happening in the first place and to minimise the disruption if they do happen.

"This is the third drone incident in a matter of weeks, creating a level of disruption that is both concerning and unacceptable.”