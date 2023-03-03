Further education students face 'hidden cost' barrier to university

Further education students still face a number of obstacles when it comes to progressing to higher education, and the "hidden cost" of university serves to further intimidate students who are considering it.

The findings are included in new research published by the College Connect project this morning, gathering views and insight from further education students in the Greater Dublin area.

While further education is recognised as an alternative entry route to higher education, there has been criticism of the "structural barriers" imposed on further education routes of progression.

Those taking part in the report, launched today, identified their socioeconomic background, financial concerns, and family or caring responsibilities as the main barriers to progression from further education to higher education.

Many students also emphasised the importance of getting back to employment and becoming self-sufficient after a period of relying on others.

Others questioned their financial capacity and IT capacity to be able to attend higher education, while others spoke of the "hidden costs" associated with university.

These costs include transport and food, as well as the lack of or loss of earnings that would be incurred by attending university.

Many participants highlighted the income thresholds for fees support, particularly in households with grown-up siblings where several family members might be working.

Others also pointed out that the prolonged financial effort required to obtain a university education might not guarantee the kind of employment or return that would be worth the outlay.

Further education students also face internal barriers to progression to higher education, such as fear and apprehension, the study noted, and they expressed concerns about "not fitting in" to the "middle-class institution" and general student body representative of higher education institutions.

“There was also general consensus that HE would be more anonymous, with an increased onus to work independently coupled with less one-to-one or tutor support.”

Among the report’s 10 key findings was the recommendation to increase funding and grant schemes to aid the transition from further education to higher education, and offer more flexible support for learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The report was launched this morning by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris' message regarding a unified tertiary sector 'speaks to many of the research recommendations' in terms of parity of esteem. Picture: Brian Lawless

College Connect research manager and author of the report Dr Sarah Sartori said that many of the students taking part had voiced concerns about whether the cost and length of time required for a degree is worth it.

“Certainly funnelling students into college creates perversities in the labour market, as while a vastly-credentialed world offers profound benefits, the distressing reality is that suddenly degrees aren’t worth anything," she said.

“Further education students still view university as the pathway to better life outcomes and opportunities, but universities need to be conscious of what it is exactly they have to offer the further education student.

Minister Harris’s message regarding a unified tertiary sector, that will see the joining of further and higher education through degree programmes, speaks to many of the research recommendations in terms of ‘parity of esteem’ between further and higher education, clearer pathways, and smooth transition for further education students.

"The research also calls for consideration for additional funding streams for FE students, given that finance is still the biggest barrier to progression, particularly for lone parents and those with care responsibilities.”