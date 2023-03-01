Roderic O'Gorman stops short of offering domestic violence victims full paid leave

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has stopped short of offering victims of domestic violence full pay while out on leave in legislation due to be passed by the Seanad later on Wednesday.

This is despite Justice Minister Simon Harris adding his voice to numerous Government and opposition TDs who called for full pay to be given to victims as well as concerns raised by advocacy groups.

Women’s Aid has said it is now questioning the “mean-spirited restriction on pay”, given this leave has already been reduced from 10 days to just five.

The legislation was due before the Seanad on Wednesday but the offer of full pay to victims has not been included in the amendments made by Mr O’Gorman.

A spokesperson for Mr O’Gorman said last week that the minister would be bringing forward amendments which would require him to take account of the views of domestic violence service providers in setting the rate of pay, prior to a final decision being taken.

Government sources indicated that the full rate of pay would be offered to victims.

The Government had been offering five days’ leave over 12 months but with only a partial payment, similar to sick pay. Victims would only have been entitled to 70% of their daily salary rate, capped at €110 per day.

However, advocacy groups, including Women's Aid, warned this would have put victims at risk as abusers sometimes monitor their victims' bank accounts and salary details.

The changes on a victim's payslip could alert the perpetrator that they had not attended work as usual.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday morning, Mr O’Gorman said he would bring forward a set of amendments in the Seanad to ensure in terms of the “determination of the rate of pay” that the views of advocacy groups such as Women’s Aid would be “explicitly taken into account”.

He told Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly that he believes this way is the best way that the Government can ensure those people working on the frontline, such as Women’s Aid, will be able to “influence the decision taken in terms of the rate of pay”.

However, Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson said they have been “extremely clear” on the matter “whereby we recommend a simple approach of an employee's full rate of pay”.

She said Women's Aid has already made these views clear to legislators and had taken note of public statements that "appeared to accept that full pay was the approach this law would take".

“This leave has already been reduced from 10 days to just five in deference to employer lobby groups, and we question this additional mean-spirited restriction on pay.

“It does not seem to be centralising the people this law should be laser-focused on — victims of abuse,” Ms Benson told the Irish Examiner.

Women’s Aid has also argued that while it would be a small cohort of people in Ireland who would be availing of the leave, it was important to get it right.

Confidentiality

It also highlighted that there was concern around confidentiality in the workplace, given that an employer would have to tell someone in HR to amend a person’s pay.

Government TDs have also pointed out that staff members in universities including DCU, UCD, Trinity, NUI Galway, and RCSI can avail of 10 days of domestic violence leave at full pay.

Last week, junior minister Josepha Madigan said victims should get full pay as “it is not their fault”, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said it was “inappropriate” to align domestic violence leave with sick pay and it should be treated differently.

Other politicians who called for full pay included Fianna Fáil’s Niamh Smyth and Lisa Chambers.